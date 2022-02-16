Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.53 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

Kforce stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.85. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

