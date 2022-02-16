Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.46% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

