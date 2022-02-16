KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $70,794.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.46 or 0.07031303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,635.39 or 1.00054653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002897 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

