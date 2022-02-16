KeyCorp Weighs in on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

