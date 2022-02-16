KeyCorp Upgrades Watsco (NYSE:WSO) to “Overweight”

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $262.59 on Monday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $233.13 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

