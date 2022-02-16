KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

YUM opened at $123.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

