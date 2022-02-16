KeyCorp Comments on Terex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NYSE:TEX opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Terex by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.