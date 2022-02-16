Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €810.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €810.17 ($920.64).

KER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

EPA KER traded up €15.30 ($17.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €631.50 ($717.61). The company had a trading volume of 231,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €681.47 and its 200 day moving average is €680.15.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

