Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,569. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

