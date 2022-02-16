Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 215 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

ETN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.97. 59,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.30 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

