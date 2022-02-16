Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.45. 12,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

