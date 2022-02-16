Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $195.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,882. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

