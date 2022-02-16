Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.99. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

