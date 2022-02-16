Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Down 44.1% in January

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 821,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kelso Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KIQ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,329. Kelso Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

