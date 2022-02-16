Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.99. 38,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,479. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.