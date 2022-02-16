Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
TSE KEG.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.99. 38,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,479. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
