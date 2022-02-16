KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

