Kattana Price Tops $3.66 on Major Exchanges (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Kattana has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $290,779.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00008391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.04 or 0.07030777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.29 or 0.99823509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00051061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,657 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

