K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.80. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.51, with a volume of 4,017 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBL shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.60.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$366.22 million and a PE ratio of 39.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.