JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:JPE opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.82. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 930 ($12.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,119.50 ($15.15).

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

