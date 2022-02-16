JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to Neutral

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of KC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

