JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Up 5.2%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 14,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 760,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get JFrog alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.