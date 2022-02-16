Jerald K. Dittmer Buys 1,000 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $22,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

