JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 372,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

