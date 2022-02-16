Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock remained flat at $$22.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

