Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of IFF opened at $135.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.25. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

