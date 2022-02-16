Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Callaway Golf’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

