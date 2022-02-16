JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.88) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.86) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.51).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 168.85 ($2.28) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 154.56 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,822,733.42).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.