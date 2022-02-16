Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

JSPR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 36,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,388. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

