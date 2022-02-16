J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $117,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $193.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.46. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

