ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.51

ITV plc (LON:ITV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.51 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 123.30 ($1.67). ITV shares last traded at GBX 122.65 ($1.66), with a volume of 6,302,012 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.51.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,522.61). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($645,043.49).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

