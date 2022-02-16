iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 67,194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

