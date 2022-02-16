iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$33.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$26.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.78.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
