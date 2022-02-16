iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE XIU opened at C$33.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$26.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.78.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

