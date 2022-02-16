iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $445.18. 277,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

