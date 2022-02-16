iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 116,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,497 shares.The stock last traded at $263.57 and had previously closed at $263.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.81.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.