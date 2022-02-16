iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

