iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.48

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.48 and last traded at $112.51, with a volume of 44516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

