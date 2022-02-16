iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $103.73 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

