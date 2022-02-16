iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.73 and a one year high of $109.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.