iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,394. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

