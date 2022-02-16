iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,121,683 shares.The stock last traded at $33.37 and had previously closed at $34.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,579 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 632,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

