iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after buying an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

