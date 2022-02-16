iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

CMBS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

