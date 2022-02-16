IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

