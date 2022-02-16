IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

IRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IronNet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

IronNet stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. IronNet has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile

