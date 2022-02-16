IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRMD stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $616.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $965,457.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,727 shares of company stock worth $9,313,340. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRadimed by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth $215,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

