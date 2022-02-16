IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Shares of IQV opened at $228.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.60 and a 200 day moving average of $255.84. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

