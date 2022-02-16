IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $228.64 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.60 and a 200-day moving average of $255.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.