Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) shares shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.09. 314,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 152,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00.

In other Ipsidy news, CFO Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $812,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ipsidy in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ipsidy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUID)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

