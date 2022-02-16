Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $75,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $867,000. GEM Realty Capital grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

