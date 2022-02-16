Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,159 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the average volume of 128 put options.

Shares of Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Bridgetown 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTNB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 376,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgetown 2 by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 143,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

